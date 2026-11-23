Truck traffic on the section of the Georgian Military Road in North Ossetia heading out of Russia has been temporarily suspended until further notice.

The movement of trucks along this section of the Georgian Military Road in North Ossetia has been temporarily halted until further notice, the press service of the regional branch of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

"Due to the inability to ensure the safe passage of vehicles, heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from travelling along the Vladikavkaz-Lars section heading out of the Russian Federation from 15:45 Moscow time on November 24 until further notice,”

- EMERCOM.

The situation at this section of the border near the Upper Lars checkpoint may change rapidly due to the weather conditions, the report notes.

It should be recalled that the Georgian Military Road is currently the only overland route providing transport and freight links between Russia, Georgia, and Armenia.