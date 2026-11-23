The premiere of the Armenian film "Monte”, which glorifies Monte Melkonian, one of the leaders of the ASALA international terrorist organization, was scheduled for December 5, 2026, at the Oktyabr Cinema on Novy Arbat in central Moscow.

Screenings of the film were also planned in other Russian cities. According to available information, tickets had already gone on sale.

However, following the active stance by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation, as well as the principled approach and understanding shown by the Russian side, the screening of this film in Russia has been banned. This is further evidence that the relationship of mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Russia has stood the test of time. The two nations remain strategic partners, bound by strong friendship and guided by the principles of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation.