There is no need to travel to the Russian Far East to enjoy natural geothermal springs: they are abundant in the North Caucasus, and travellers have named the resorts of Yessentuki in the Stavropol Territory as the best among them.

Russians are increasingly choosing thermal complexes and resorts in the North Caucasus rather than taking long flights to the Far East to relax at natural hot springs. The resort town of Yessentuki leads Russian in growth in demand for this type of holiday and treatment, data from Ozon Travel, an online ticketing and travel booking service shows, the Russian Union of the Travel Industry reports.

"Travellers are increasingly choosing the Caucasus for holidays at hot springs. Early hotel bookings have increased most significantly in Yessentuki. Demand for hotels there has risen 4.1 fold,”

- the Russian Union of the Travel Industry informed.