Sabina Aliyeva re-elected as Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament approved the re-election of Sabina Aliyeva as the country's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson).

Three candidates were nominated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the position of Ombudsperson: Sabina Aliyeva, Elshana Valiyeva, and Jeyhun Garajayev.

Following the vote, Sabina Aliyeva secured the highest number of votes and was elected Ombudsperson for a seven-year term.

Sabina Aliyeva, who has been re-elected as the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, took the oath of office in the parliament.

She was first elected Ombudsperson by the Azerbaijani Parliament on November 29, 2019.