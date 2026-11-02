Vestnik Kavkaza

Sabina Aliyeva re-elected as Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson

Sabina Aliyeva re-elected as Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament approved the re-election of Sabina Aliyeva as the country's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson).

Three candidates were nominated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the position of Ombudsperson: Sabina Aliyeva, Elshana Valiyeva, and Jeyhun Garajayev.

Following the vote, Sabina Aliyeva secured the highest number of votes and was elected Ombudsperson for a seven-year term.

Sabina Aliyeva, who has been re-elected as the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, took the oath of office in the parliament.

She was first elected Ombudsperson by the Azerbaijani Parliament on November 29, 2019.

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