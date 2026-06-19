Shipping in Strait of Hormuz restored to 55 percent capacity

The Strait of Hormuz is open to shipping. Ships are allowed to pass through without obstruction from both the US and Iran. 55 ships crossed the Strait in the past 24 hours, 17 mln tons of oil exported from the Persian Gulf.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) published data on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, two days after the US and Iranian presidents signed a memorandum of understanding that included a mutual lifting of the strait blockade.

According to the available information, 55 commercial ships crossed the Strait in both directions over the past 24 hours, which represents 55% of the pre-conflict shipping volume in the Strait of Hormuz, when an average of 100 ships crossed it per 24 hours.

CENTCOM emphasized that Iran is not obstructing the passage of foreign ships, and the United States is no longer blocking Iranian vessels. According to the US command, the US Navy is assisting ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, where mines remain.