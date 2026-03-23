Shoigu not seeing prospects for ending conflict in the Middle East

Sergey Shoigu stated that there are no signs yet of the US and Israel's readiness for a diplomatic solution to the Middle East crisis.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated that ending the war in the Middle East in the near future is unlikely. Shoigu made this statement at a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

According to Shoigu, the US and Israel are prepared to continue military operations, although the goals of the military operation against Iran remain unclear.