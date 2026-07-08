Strait of Hormuz ship traffic hits near standstill amid US strikes - report

Commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plunged to a minimum as the United States launched strikes against targets in Iran for two consecutive days, Bloomberg reported, citing ship-tracking data.

According to the data, vessel traffic is seen only in the northern part of the strait off the Iranian coast along the so-called northern corridor, a shipping route approved by Tehran. No activity has been recorded in the southern part of the strait, known as the Oman corridor, the agency said.

Only two large vessels are currently transiting the strait: a U.S.-sanctioned supertanker and an Iranian-flagged container ship. Bloomberg noted that some vessels might still be in the waterway with their transponders turned off. On Wednesday, 14 commercial cargo ships transited the strait in both directions, compared to a pre-escalation average of 34 vessels a day.