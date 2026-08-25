Syria announces SDF dissolution

The SDF announced the complete dissolution of its military and civilian units and their incorporation into Syrian state structures.

The Kurdish forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been officially disbanded and incorporated into state structures, SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi announced.

"I announce the dissolution of the SDF, the Kurdish Autonomous Administration, and all military and civilian units subordinate to them, as well as their full integration into state institutions,”

– Mazloum Abdi reported.

According to Abdi, the SDF forces have completed their defensive missions and are now beginning constructive work as part of the reconstruction of Syria.