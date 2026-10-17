Three planes flying from Türkiye to Moscow land in Istanbul

Three planes bound for Moscow landed at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul after turning back mid‑flight, a source in air traffic control services said.

The aircraft were travelling to the Russian capital from Antalya, Istanbul, and Izmir.

According to the source, the planes were originally headed for Vnukovo but turned back due to current restrictions affecting flight safety while over Poland and Lithuania, TASS reported.

"Three planes – arriving from Antalya, Istanbul, and Izmir and bound for Vnukovo – turned back while in the airspace of Poland and Lithuania; they have now landed at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport",

the source said.