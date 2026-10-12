Tourism summit with six Asian countries to be held in Baku

A tourism summit with specialists from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea will take place in Azerbaijan in late October.

The PATA Hosted Buyers Summit Baku 2026 will be held in Baku on October 29, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan informs.

The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

The summit will bring together 50 industry specialists from six Asian countries: China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

The summit aims to expand ties between Azerbaijan and key Asian tourism markets and to showcase Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities to international travel professionals.

B2B meetings will focus on cooperation opportunities and establishing new business contacts between Asian countries and Azerbaijan.