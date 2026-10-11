Trump floats renaming Atlantic or Pacific Ocean

U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of renaming more bodies of water, following his efforts to change the names of the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario.

The U.S. leader mused that he could rebrand either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean, and he appeared to joke that the new name could be in honor of him.

“We call it ‘Trump Ocean’ or, or, ‘Ocean of the Americas,’ something like that. Before I get out, I think we should have an ocean. And we need a great river," Trump said.

Trump last year renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, sparking diplomatic tensions with Mexico, a fight with the Associated Press after the media outlet refused to use the new name and other tensions.

Trump in August also renamed Lake Ontario, which is between New York and Canada, as Lake America. The move came amid a feud with Canadian leaders over trade and tariffs.

The president can use executive authority to rename bodies of water and other geographic features. Private companies that offer online maps have generally acceded to Trump’s new names.

Trump last month also suggested renaming the state of New Mexico as “New America.” That move would probably require action by the state and Congress, and the president last week said it would be “up to” New Mexicans to make the change.