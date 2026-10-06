Trump: I have a phone call with Putin prepared

US President Donald Trump said preparations for his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been completed.

A phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been arranged, the US leader himself said.

"I have a phone call prepared (with Vladimir Putin – ed.),”

– Donald Trump said.

The US president also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his birthday today.

The leaders’ previous phone call took place on September 8, following a visit to Moscow by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.