Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump: I have a phone call with Putin prepared

Дональд Трамп и Владимир Путин
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

US President Donald Trump said preparations for his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been completed.

A phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been arranged, the US leader himself said.

"I have a phone call prepared (with Vladimir Putin – ed.),”

– Donald Trump said. 

The US president also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his birthday today.

The leaders’ previous phone call took place on September 8, following a visit to Moscow by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

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