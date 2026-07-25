Vestnik Kavkaza

IRGC stops six vessels in Strait of Hormuz

IRGC stops six vessels in Strait of Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian forces have stopped six more vessels in the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, local media reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, six more vessels were forced to drop anchor and comply with Iran's orders after receiving the final warning from the IRGC",

Iran's state radio and television said.

Earlier this week, an oil tanker attempting to transit the strait hit a mine. The IRGC said three tankers carrying oil tried to navigate a mined route south of Hormuz; one of them exploded, causing a fire, while the other two turned back.

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