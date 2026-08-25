Trump comments on CIA Director's trip to Moscow

US President Donald Trump has commented on CIA Director John Ratcliffe's unannounced visit to Moscow, saying the trip could yield some results.

The president described the visit as "semi-routine".

"Something may come out of it",

Trump said.

Donald Trump recalled Washington's active efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

The US Predident did not provide any further details.

According to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia's President Vladimir Putin did not have a meeting with Ratcliffe. However, the CIA Director had been in contact with Russian intelligence agencies and Putin was briefed on the talks.