Trump criticizes Israel for military operation in Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a rare public rebuke of Israel's military tactics in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah militants.

Speaking to reporters in France, where he is attending G7 meetings, Trump said Israel has been fighting Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned Lebanese militia, for "too long".

“I'm not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and with Hezbollah. They should have been able to do the job faster. It just goes on forever," Trump said.

The U.S. leader said he has a "great relationship" with Netanyahu but in the same breath added ​that he should be "more responsible" with Lebanon.