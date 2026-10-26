Trump describes ceasefire with Iran as waste of time

The summer ceasefire with Iran was "a waste of time," U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"We did a little ceasefire, which I never liked very much. I considered it sort of a waste of time. We did a little ceasefire, so we let some ships get in. You know, we want to be nice, but it was just a waste of time, as far as I'm concerned," Trump said.

Speaking about the outbreak of the conflict, he claimed that the United States had no choice.