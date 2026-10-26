Trump describes ceasefire with Iran as waste of time

The summer ceasefire with Iran was "a waste of time," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
"We did a little ceasefire, which I never liked very much. I considered it sort of a waste of time. We did a little ceasefire, so we let some ships get in. You know, we want to be nice, but it was just a waste of time, as far as I'm concerned," Trump said.
Speaking about the outbreak of the conflict, he claimed that the United States had no choice.
"This should have been done by other presidents a long time ago. It'll be over soon," Trump said.