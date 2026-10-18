Trump explains his refusal to tighten sanctions on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he could tighten sanctions on Russia whenever he chooses to do so.

"I can sign it later, or any time that I want," Donald Trump said, referring to legislation tightening sanctions on Russia.

Earlier, Trump took 60 days to assess the economic impact of Russia-related sanctions and tariffs on other countries.

On September 18, Trump signed a bill into law, which tightens sanctions on senior Russian political and military officials, as well as state-owned companies. The legislation provides for a 500% increase in import tariffs on Russian supplies and a 100% increase in tariffs on goods from countries that are major buyers of Russian energy. Under the legislation, the U.S. administration may decide not to impose these measures if it concludes that doing so would run counter to U.S. interests.