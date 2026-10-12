Trump on killing Ali Khamenei: perhaps we went too far

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei might have been too drastic a step and that perhaps should not have been carried out.

US President Donald Trump admitted that the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, carried out at the very beginning of a US-Israeli military operation against Iran, might not have been necessary.

The president elaborated on his point, explaining that, as a result, the Iranian people currently have, in effect, no leader. According to the president, this poses a certain problem.

"Perhaps we went too far with these leaders, because we don't know who (...) we are dealing with,”

– Donald Trump said.