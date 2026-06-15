Trump ready to submit memorandum on Iran to Congress

Donald Trump says he is ready to submit the provisions of the memorandum with Iran, which will be signed on June 19, to the US Congress.

US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to submit the text of the memorandum with Iran to Congress for discussion, US media report.

"I never even thought about it, but I will do it. I will submit it to Congress. I like the idea. Please submit it to Congress,”

– Donald Trump said.

However, Trump did not say when Congress will be able to review the agreement.