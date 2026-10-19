Trump reveals when he may tighten sanctions on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be ready to tighten unilateral sanctions against Russia "at any moment" if Washington and Moscow fail to reach an agreement on Ukraine.

"And by the way, I have the right to do that at any time. Immediately. So if it doesn’t work, I can always do it," Trump said.

Trump was asked why he had not exercised his authority to impose new sanctions on Russia.

The U.S. leader also stressed that most of his fellow Republicans understood his decision not to invoke the legislation for now.