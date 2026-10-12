Trump says he does not believe Russia and China helping Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not believe China and Russia are helping Iran, arguing that both countries have too much to lose by doing so.
Responding to comments that Beijing and Moscow are assisting Tehran, the U.S. leader said on Truth Social that he had seen comments from his critics and opponents that China and Russia were helping Iran.
"If they are, it's at a very low level, but I don't believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast," Trump said.