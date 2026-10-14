Trump says he might have gone too far with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he "might have gone too far" in the war with Iran, while claiming U.S. military action had devastated Tehran's armed forces and eliminated multiple levels of the country's leadership.

Speaking at his midterm rally in Arizona, he said Iran's navy, air force, radar and anti-aircraft capabilities were "gone" before turning to the impact on its leadership.

"Their first level leaders are gone. They pick the second level. Their second level leaders are gone. They pick the third level. I probably went a little too far. I'm sorry, because I don't know who the hell we're dealing with anymore," Trump said.

The U.S. leader also said Iranian officials had secured a promise from him not to target additional leaders. He later predicted the ongoing conflict was nearing a conclusion, telling the crowd: "That's going to end very soon."