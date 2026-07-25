Trump sets conditions for resumption of war with Iran

The White House has signalled its readiness to return to full-scale military action against Iran if Washington's demands are not fully met.

President Donald Trump made the comment in response to a question from French journalist Sonia Dridi of LCI about the possibility of a major conflict with Tehran.

"If we don't get 100% of what we want, absolutely",

Trump said.

Donald Trump did not specify what the US demands from Tehran.

Earlier, Axios reported that the Pentagon is continuing to work on contingency plans for a large-scale military operation against Iran, though no orders have been given by the president.