Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran exported 18 billion dollars worth of oil during war and ceasefire

Iran exported 18 billion dollars worth of oil during war and ceasefire
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran earned $18 billion from oil exports during the recent war with the US and Israel and the subsequent ceasefire, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said.

"During the war, the ministry exported $11.5 billion worth of oil, and during the ceasefire, an additional $6.5 billion",

Paknejad said.

Despite the peak of the crisis, the authorities managed to secure over 60% of the annual budget from oil sales, the minister noted.

He added that Iran had increased its crude oil and gas condensate reserves to 100 million barrels and successfully sold them.

"The temporary reduction in risks to oil tanker traffic allowed for a significant increase in Iranian oil exports and the release of a significant portion of the accumulated reserves to global markets",

he said.

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