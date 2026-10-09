Trump vows quick end to Iran war

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects to end the war with Iran quickly, either through negotiations or military action, as fighting intensified in Yemen and fresh threats to shipping raised concerns over regional energy supplies.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, the U.S. leader said the conflict would be resolved "very quick, one way or the other", warning Tehran that "either they give us everything or they do not exist any longer".

Trump reiterated that oil prices would fall sharply once the conflict ends, claiming that more oil was passing through the Strait of Hormuz than before the war. He also urged refiners and fuel retailers to lower prices.

The remarks followed his announcement that Washington would refrain from launching fresh strikes against Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, although Trump has left open the possibility of renewed military action afterwards.