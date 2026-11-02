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Trump warns US could strike Pickaxe nuclear site

Trump warns US could strike Pickaxe nuclear site
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to resume military strikes against Iran but warned that the U.S. will give Iran "the hammer" soon if the latest round of peace talks are not fruitful, Fox News reported.

He pointed to Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities in 2025, and suggested more strikes could be carried out quickly.

"We bombed out with Midnight Hammer. We bombed out all of their potential nuclear power. Now we might have to go after pickaxe, but that's not a big deal. We can do it. And literally we can do that in one hour," Trump said.

He noted that the U.S. cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

"When was the last time you saw us fighting with them? We go months and months. We talk. they're in not a good negotiating position," the U.S. leader said of the ongoing negociations with the Iranians.

Trump’s comments come shortly after the United States struck Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz Monday after Iran fired at a U.S. aircraft. Officials confirmed to Fox News that the "defensive" strike does not indicate a return to full-blown U.S. military strikes in Iran.

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