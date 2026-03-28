Türkiye, Middle Eastern countries prepare to bolster US-Iran negotiations

Türkiye and other Middle Eastern countries are developing measures to support and stabilize potential negotiations between the USA and Iran, a Turkish diplomatic source said, amid concerns that outside actors could try to derail the process.

"The Turkish side, together with Middle Eastern countries, is preparing measures aimed at ensuring the stability of the negotiation process between the US and Iran, given the risk of possible attempts to disrupt them. Similar attempts have been made in the past, so it is important to create conditions in advance that will preserve the dialogue and prevent its destabilization",

the source noted.

Ankara also hopes that Washington and Tehran will soon agree on a date and venue for talks, RIA Novosti reported.

Pakistan, which maintains contacts with both the US and Iran, has already shared the 15-point US peace plan with Iran and could serve as a key mediator.