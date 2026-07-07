Türkiye and Canada launch free trade agreement talks

Türkiye and Canada have formally launched negotiations on a free trade agreement aimed at deepening their economic partnership, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7.

The statement said the two leaders instructed officials to formally begin talks on a comprehensive, modern and mutually beneficial free trade agreement.

In early June, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu issued a joint ministerial statement announcing the launch of exploratory discussions toward a comprehensive free trade agreement.

The agreement is expected to support economic growth, contribute to job creation, enhance competitiveness, strengthen global supply chains and expand economic cooperation between the two countriesю

Technical teams from both countries will work in the coming months to define the scope and objectives of the agreement and prepare for the first round of negotiations.