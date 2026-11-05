Turkiye ratifies Mecca defence agreement

The Turkish Parliament on Thursday approved a bill ratifying the Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for closer military cooperation among the three countries.

The pact establishes a framework for expanding defense and security cooperation among the three countries, covering military training, joint exercises, defense technology development, counterterrorism and logistical assistance.

Under the agreement, the countries will promote joint defense industry projects, including technology transfers, collaborative research and development, weapons production and defense innovation.

The partnership also aims to strengthen military interoperability through personnel exchanges, joint training programs and exercises involving their armed forces.

The agreement provides for closer intelligence cooperation through mutually agreed secure channels, subject to confidentiality and information security requirements. The three countries will also coordinate efforts to combat terrorism and hold regular consultations on international security challenges.

The pact allows for individual and collective measures based on shared security assessments to protect their national interests. It also establishes a framework for logistical assistance during peacetime, wartime and emergencies, including the provision of weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other military equipment.

The ratification comes as Riyadh continues to face attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.