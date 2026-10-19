UEFA gives FIFA November deadline to release Infantino World Cup plan documents

UEFA has given FIFA a November 2 deadline to release documents relating to Gianni Infantino ’s aborted attempts at a secretive investment plan for the World Cup and other governance issues.

The latest move in a power struggle between the two governing bodies came in the week after UEFA’s European delegates were disappointed by what they perceived as a lack of clarity by FIFA president Infantino over the issues at a FIFA council meeting last week.

Infantino provided no documents about the $4.2 billion World Cup sell-off plan he launched and quickly dropped in July amid a fierce backlash led by Europe.

Among the 42 questions that UEFA is demanding an answer to are: Infantino’s personal remuneration package, financial payments made to singer Marc Anthony, the handling of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s disciplinary case, business and political relationships involving Donald Trump and his family, and the operational independence of FIFA’s judicial, electoral, and ethics committees.

UEFA asked U.S. federal courts to authorize subpoenas compelling the production of documents and sworn testimony about the abandoned investment plan called FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The formal letter, signed by UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis on behalf of European FIFA council members, stated Infantino’s apology for his actions and subsequent explanation failed to address their core concerns.