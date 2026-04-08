US-Iran ceasefire may be extended - Turkish Foreign Minister

The two-week ceasefire between the USA and Iran could be extended if both sides agree, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, adding that the process will be complicated, particularly due to Israeli provocations.

"A two-week ceasefire may not be enough, so it could be extended if both sides agree. However, the process will be complex, particularly given Israeli provocations",

Fidan said.

The ceasefire agreement was announced on April 8 and is regional in nature, also applying to Lebanon, where Israel continues to strike. Iranian-American talks are scheduled for April 10 in Islamabad.