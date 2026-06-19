US-Iran preliminary talks rescheduled for June 21 at Bürgenstock

A series of meetings between US and Iranian delegations will begin in Switzerland with a technical round on Bürgenstock Mountain, which will include representatives from Pakistan and Qatar. The relevant information was announced by Islamabad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which is mediating the US-Iran conflict, officially announced the launch of the US-Iran dialogue in Switzerland: the first round will take place tomorrow, and the venue has been carried from Geneva to the Bürgenstock resort, located on the mountain of the same name.

It is specified that only preliminary talks between the Iranian and US delegations are scheduled for Sunday. These will be technical in nature and will focus on preparing for the main round of negotiations with US Vice President JD Vance, who is currently in Washington.

Pakistani diplomats noted that representatives from Qatar will also serve as mediators in the talks.