US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled

The Swiss Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Friday's scheduled US-Iran talks in Bürgenstock have been called off, Reuters reported.

"The US-Iran talks scheduled for Friday in Bürgenstock will not take place",

the ministry said.

US Vice President J.D. Vance had previously announced he would not travel to Switzerland for the June 19 meeting, suggesting the talks might be rescheduled for the coming weekend.

A signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding — already signed online by US and Iranian leaders — had been planned for Switzerland, along with technical discussions on implementing the document.