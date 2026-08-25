US and Bahrain discuss Iran sanctions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has spoken with Bahrain’s finance minister, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, on “Operation Economic Outcast” against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department reported.

The department said Bessent stressed that “Iran must not be permitted to threaten international commerce or use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the global economy”.

He also emphasised “the importance of sustained financial pressure on Iran’s remaining economic lifelines” and said that “the U.S. will hold the regime’s financial enablers accountable”.

Bessent welcomed “Bahrain’s longstanding partnership and its continued commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system”.

Both officials agreed on “the importance of continued coordination between the U.S., Bahrain” and Gulf Cooperation Council partners, as well as “the broader international community to combat illicit finance and strengthen economic security”.