US deploying Patriot air defense system to Middle East

The Pentagon is deploying an additional Patriot air defense system to Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the U.S. military has decided to send the system from Texas to bolster Israel’s missile defenses.

The newspaper also reported that an additional aircraft carrier strike group would arrive in the region next month, joining approximately 20 U.S. warships already deployed in the Middle East.

According to the WSJ, these moves are intended to give U.S. President Donald Trump a range of options should military operations against Iran resume.