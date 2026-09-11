US invites Russia to G20 energy ministers meeting

A Russian official will attend a G20 energy meeting in Houston next week, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.
The G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Abundance will take place from Monday to Wednesday with U.S. officials including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and White House official Jarrod Agen. Energy officials from Europe and Asia are also expected to attend.
Last month, the U.S. welcomed Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to a meeting of G20 countries in North Carolina.