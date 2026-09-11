US invites Russia to G20 energy ministers meeting

A Russian official will attend a G20 energy meeting in Houston next week, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.

The G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Abundance will take place from Monday to ​Wednesday with U.S. officials including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and White House ​official Jarrod Agen. Energy officials from Europe and Asia are also expected to attend.

Last month, the U.S. welcomed Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to a meeting of ​G20 countries in North Carolina.