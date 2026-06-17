US lifts its naval blockade of Iran

The US Central Command has announced the end of the naval blockade of Iranian ports, stating that American forces no longer impede vessels traveling to or from Iranian shores.

"American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased",

CENTCOM said.

According to the US military, its forces will remain in the region to monitor compliance with the agreements.

Earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that Washington would reduce its military presence in the region once the situation with Iran is resolved.