US may do another 'Epic Fury' against Iran - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. may carry out another military operation against Iran just as the Iran war nears its eight-month mark and rising fuel prices weigh on the U.S. midterm elections.
"We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said.
He did not elaborate.
Trump said earlier in the day the U.S. could end the war quickly but questioned whether Washington should seek a swift conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually wind down.
The U.S. leader, who has offered shifting goals and timelines for the war, has said in recent campaign remarks that the war will end soon, "one way or the other." He said this month the U.S. would not launch an attack on Iran before the November 3 elections that will determine control of Congress.