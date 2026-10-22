US may do another 'Epic Fury' against Iran - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. may carry out another military operation against Iran ‌just as the Iran war nears its eight-month mark and rising fuel prices weigh on the U.S. midterm elections.

"We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said.

He did not ⁠elaborate.

Trump said earlier in the day the U.S. could ​end the war quickly but questioned whether Washington should seek a ​swift conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually wind down.

The U.S. leader, who has offered shifting goals and timelines for the war, has said in recent campaign ​remarks that the war will end soon, "one way or the ​other." He said this month the U.S. would not launch an attack on Iran ‌before ⁠the November 3 elections that will determine control of Congress.