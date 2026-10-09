US may join Saudi strikes against Houthis

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out American participation in strikes on the Houthis, saying he would consider the matter.

"We may. We’re gonna look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly",

Trump told reporters.

A missile attack on Riyadh's airport yesterday killed 12 people and injured 309, though the Houthis have not claimed responsibility.

The Saudi‑led Arab coalition has vowed a harsh response, with spokesman Turki al‑Maliki saying it would act in line with international legal norms.