Vestnik Kavkaza

US national debt hits record high of over 405 trillion dollars

US national debt hits record high of over 405 trillion dollars
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. national debt has surpassed a record $40.5 trillion, according to U.S. Treasury Department data.

According to figures published by the department, U.S. sovereign debt stood at $40.52 trillion as of October 26, an all-time high. The debt exceeded $38 trillion in October last year and crossed the $40 trillion mark in August this year, having increased by $20 trillion in less than a decade.

According to estimates by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the country’s debt could reach $50 trillion in six years unless government spending or taxation is reformed.

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