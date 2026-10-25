US ready to launch strikes on Iran within 96 hours of Trumps order - report

U.S. forces in the Middle East could launch new, potentially large-scale operations against Iran within 96 hours of an order from U.S. President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing two U.S. officials.

According to the broadcaster, sufficient forces have already been deployed in the region to conduct such attacks.

The officials said the operations could go beyond the limited strikes on radars, launchers and other Iranian facilities that can be quickly restored, which the U.S. has conducted since suspending full-scale hostilities earlier this year. They stressed that the question was not whether an order would be issued, but when.

The officials believe this could happen before the end of the year, but more likely after the U.S. midterm elections, although Trump has not made a final decision.

CNN noted that the U.S. Central Command and the Pentagon have already drawn up an extensive list of targets, including Iranian energy infrastructure, military facilities and nuclear sites.

According to U.S. intelligence assessments, Iran and Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement would likely respond immediately to any strike by attacking U.S. troops and facilities both in the region and beyond.