Vestnik Kavkaza

US revokes Syria's designation as State Sponsor of Terrorism

US revokes Syria's designation as State Sponsor of Terrorism
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States has officially revoked Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, the press service of the U.S. Department of the Treasury said.

"In line with President [Donald] Trump’s promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria, the U.S. Department of State today rescinded Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," it said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury may take action against legal entities, individuals, and countries that engage in trade with countries on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Currently, the list includes Iran, North Korea, and Cuba.

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