US to increase economic pressure on Iran

The recent U.S. sanctions imposed as part of Operation Economic Outcast are aimed at eliminating any possibility of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Al Jazeera.

"We are not going to allow entities to operate in the gray space of this conflict any longer … We are going to be taking concrete action very shortly to follow up on the warning that was delivered very powerfully yesterday by the Treasury Secretary," Pigott said.

According to him, the Treasury Department has mapped out every single financial facilitator Tehran has left, and going to take action to cut off them.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has threatened what are called “secondary sanctions” on all nations that continue to do business with Iran.