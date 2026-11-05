US weighing attack against Iran on Monday - report

The United States is considering resuming the military operation against Iran on November 9, Fox News reported, citing sources.

According to the television channel, this idea was discussed at meetings at the White House on Wednesday and Thursday.

The option of resuming the war on November 9 that marks a new moon in the Middle East - "a condition favorable for military operations" - is being considered, the sources said.

Also, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) will soon finalize preparations for a potential resumption of military operations, even as no new directive from Washington has been received yet, Fox News added.