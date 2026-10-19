Undersea internet cables in Strait of Hormuz could become IRGC targets

Undersea data transmission cables running through the Strait of Hormuz could become Iran’s next targets, a representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned.

"We do not rule out the possibility of war, and this time our response will be much harsher. This time, America will face serious trouble, and the world will face a severe energy crisis," the source said.

The IRGC representative stressed that "new types of weapons will be unveiled and new targets identified in the next phase of the war," Fars reported.