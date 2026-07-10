Unique battery developed in Türkiye

A "perpetual" battery, recharged by humid air and human sweat, has been created by Turkish engineer Bünyamin Şahin in collaboration with colleagues from the United States. Its purpose is to power wearable medical devices.

Turkish media reported on the creation of one of the most unusual energy sources by engineer Bünyamin Şahin: a battery that converts ambient humidity into electricity. This battery can be charged by human sweat when attached to the body.

Bünyamin Şahin took on this project to create a reliable, continuous source of electricity for various medical devices worn by sick people.

The development was carried out by the Turkish engineer in collaboration with scientists from the United States.