Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov commented on the phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday. The two leaders discussed preparations for major economic initiatives in detail, including potential supplies of Russian petroleum products to U.S. and global markets.

Putin told Trump that Russia remains ready for a political and diplomatic settlement in Ukraine. But Kiev’s attempts to disrupt parliamentary elections in Russia had effectively undermined the possibility of immediately resuming negotiations, he noted.

Putin also told Trump that a U.S. agreement with Tehran can and should be reached through negotiations.

According to Ushakov, the presidents did not discuss specific dates for their next in-person meeting. Putin and Trump currently plan to attend the APEC summit in China and may find an opportunity to meet there.