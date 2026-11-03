Vance blames Iran conflict for midterms defeat

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he believes Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress because of voters' opposition to the war in Iran.

Vance wrote in a post on X that Republicans must be honest about the impact the war had on their campaigns in order to determine the best path forward for the party.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said.

The vice president said many voters who backed President Donald Trump and him in the 2024 presidential contest cast their ballots for Democrats in 2026 for four reasons: to end the war with Iran, focus on the cost of living and inflation, put America first and change the U.S. relationship to Israel.