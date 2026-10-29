Vance rules out 'forever war' in Iran

U.S. Vice President JD Vance ruled out the prospect of an endless war in Iran, expressing confidence that U.S. President Donald Trump would achieve the administration’s objectives.

"There's a lot more we need to work on, but the one thing I'll tell you is, if you're worried about another forever war, Donald Trump is never going to let this be a forever war," Vance said.

He pointed to the difference between criticizing foreign military misadventures and "saying that you can never ever use the American military", Fox News reported.

“He's going to accomplish America's objectives, and then we're going to focus on the other things that we're doing,” Vance said.

The remarks came amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. following the outbreak of the conflict on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by targeting Israel and U.S. positions across Arab countries.