War in no one's interests, either Iran or US - Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday called for the use of "every rational and diplomatic path” to ease tensions, saying that war is no one's interest.

According to him, vigilance and distrust in interactions with Washington were an "undeniable necessity.

"While resisting threats, every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions. At the same time, distrust of the enemy and vigilance in interactions are undeniable necessities," Pezeshkian said.

A two-week ceasefire between ​Iran and the U.S. is set to ⁠expire on Wednesday, with U.S. representatives set ​to reach Islamabad for Iran negotiations on Monday ​while Tehran has yet to announce whether it will send a delegation to Pakistan.

The adversaries are at loggerheads over the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran tightened control over maritime transit as ​the U.S. ​continues to ⁠blockade Iranian ports and on Sunday took custody of a vessel trying ​to get past the American blockade. Both Iran ​and ⁠the U.S. have accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Tehran and Washington held the first round of negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, which ended without an agreement on April 12. They also announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8, mediated by Pakistan. The truce came after weeks of hostilities that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.